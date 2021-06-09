Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 8 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 3rd of June 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible, slight, and significant fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices. Whereas, one-year comparisons indicated slight to significant price fluctuations.

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat flour slightly decreased while the price for wheat remained unchanged from the previous week. Moreover, the price of rice Basmati increased negligibly while the price of rice Irri-6 remained unchanged compared to the previous week.

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereal foods registered slight increases for pulse Masoor and eggs along with a negligible increase for pulse Mash. Moreover, a significant price decrease was noted for live chicken, a slight decrease for pulse Moong and negligible decreases for pulse Gram and Sugar, while prices of cooking oil and vegetable ghee remained unchanged from the previous week.