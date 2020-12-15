Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 8 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 3 rd of December 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for a significant increase for live chicken, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat decreased slightly, wheat flour increased negligibly, and rice Irri-6 increased slightly while the price of rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a significant increase for live chicken and a slight increase for eggs along with negligible increases for cooking oil, vegetable ghee and pulses (Masoor, Moong). Whereas, a slight decrease was noted for sugar along with negligible decreases for pulses (Mash, Gram) from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.4% from the previous week