Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 7 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 2 nd of July 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased slightly while the price of wheat flour increased negligibly when compared to the previous week. The price of rice Basmati increased negligibly while the price of rice Irri-6 remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases in the prices of eggs and live chicken, while a negligible increase in the price of sugar. There were negligible to slight decreases in the prices of pulses (Moong, Masoor, Gram, Mash) when compared to their prices from the previous week. While, the prices of vegetable ghee and cooking oil remained unchanged;

• The average ToT remained unchanged from the previous week.