Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 7 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

· Weekly average retail prices update as of 2nd April 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

· Cereals: the retail prices of essential staple cereals (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati) remained stable. Overall, the average retail price of wheat slightly increased while the price of wheat flour negligibly decreased. Though significant price spikes were observed for wheat in some cities. Whereas, overall negligible increases were noted in the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati except for one city for Irri-6 compared to previous week;

· Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases, however, significant price spikes were observed for pulses in some cities and for chicken in one city compared to prices from previous week;

· The average ToT slightly increased by 1% compared to previous week.