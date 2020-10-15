Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 6 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 1 st of October 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat slightly increased along with negligible increases in the prices of wheat flour and rice Irri-6, while the price of rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for live chicken, eggs and pulse Moong along with negligible increases for pulse Mash, sugar, vegetable ghee and pulse Gram. Whereas, a negligible decrease was noted in the price of cooking oil and no change in the price of pulse Masoor from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.3% from the previous week.