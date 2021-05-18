Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 6 April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 1 st of April 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices. Whereas, one-year comparisons indicate slight to significant price fluctuations.

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat flour slightly increased and the price for wheat slightly decreased, while the prices for rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week.

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereal foods registered a slight increase in the price of Sugar along with negligible increases for cooking oil, vegetable ghee, and eggs. Whereas, a slight decrease was noted in the price of live chicken along with negligible decreases for pulses Moong, Gram, Masoor, and Mash from the previous week.

• Terms-of-Trade: The average ToT slightly decreased by 1.1% from the previous week. Whereas, the ToT increased slightly by 1.3% compared to a year ago.