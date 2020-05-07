Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 5 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 30 th April 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations except for eggs, with a significant price drop, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: the retail prices of essential staple cereals (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati) remained stable. Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour decreased slightly. Whereas, the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati negligibly increased from the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase for live chicken and negligible increases for pulses (Moong, Masoor, and Mash) and sugar, while a negligible decrease was noted in the price of pulse Gram and a significant decrease in the price of eggs compared to their prices from the previous week;