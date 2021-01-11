Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 5 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 31stof December 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased negligibly while the price of wheat flour decreased negligibly along with no change in the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for sugar, cooking oil and vegetable ghee along with negligible increases for pulses Mash and Moong. Whereas, a slight decrease was noted in the price of live chicken along with negligible decreases for pulse Gram and eggs while the price of pulse Masoor remained unchanged from the previous week;

• Terms-of-Trade: The average ToT negligibly increased by 0.5% from the previous week.