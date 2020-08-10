Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 4 August 2020

Weekly average retail prices update as of 29th of July 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour increased negligibly when compared to the previous week. The prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase in the price of sugar and a negligible increase in the price of eggs. Moreover, slight decreases were observed in the prices of live chicken and pulse Moong along with negligible decreases in the prices of pulses (Gram, Mash, Masoor), while the prices of vegetable ghee and cooking oil remained unchanged when compared to their prices from the previous week;