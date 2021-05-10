Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 30 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 25thof March 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices.

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat flour slightly decreased and the price for wheat and rice Basmati negligibly decreased, while the price for rice Irri-6 negligibly increased from the previous week.

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereal foods registered slight increases in the prices of live chicken, cooking oil, Sugar, and pulse Masoor. Whereas, negligible increases were observed for vegetable ghee, pulses (Gram, Mash, Moong), and eggs from the previous week.