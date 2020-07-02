Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 30 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 25th of June 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased slightly while the price of wheat flour decreased negligibly when compared to the previous week. The prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase in the price of eggs and a negligible increase in the price of pulse Masoor. There were negligible to slight decreases in the prices of live chicken, pulses (Moong, Mash, Gram) and sugar when compared to their prices from the previous week. While, the prices of vegetable ghee and cooking oil remained unchanged.

• The average ToT negligibly increased by 0.1% when compared to the previous week.