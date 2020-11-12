Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 3 November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 29th of October 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat flour decreased slightly and the prices of wheat and rice Irri-6 decreased negligibly, while the price of rice Basmati increased negligibly from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase for sugar and negligible increases for pulses (Masoor and Mash) and eggs along with a slight decrease for live chicken and negligible decreases for pulses Gram and Moong while the prices of vegetable ghee and cooking oil remained unchanged from the previous week;

• The average ToT slightly increased by 1.2% from the previous week.