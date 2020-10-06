Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 29 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 24th of September 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat negligibly increased while the prices of wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for sugar and pulse Mash along with negligible increases for eggs and pulse Masoor. A slight decrease was noted in the price of live chicken and a negligible decrease for pulse Gram while the prices of vegetable ghee, cooking oil and pulse Moong remained unchanged when compared to their prices from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly increased by 0.01% from the previous week.