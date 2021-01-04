Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 29 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 24th of December 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat flour slightly increased and the price of wheat increased negligibly, while the price of rice Irri-6 decreased negligibly along with no change in the price of rice Basmati from the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase for eggs along with negligible increases for sugar, vegetable ghee and cooking oil. Whereas, slight decreases were noted in the prices of live chicken and pulse Masoor along with negligible decreases for pulses (Moong, Mash, Gram) from the previous week;