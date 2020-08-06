Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 28 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

·Weekly average retail prices update as of 23rd of July 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for a significant decrease in the price of live chicken, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

·Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour increased slightly when compared to the previous week. The price of rice Basmati increased negligibly while the price of rice Irri-6 remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

·Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase in the price of sugar and negligible increases in the prices of pulse Gram and eggs. Moreover, a significant decrease was noted in the price of live chicken along with a slight decrease in the price of pulse Masoor *and a negligible decrease in the price of pulse Mash, *while the prices of vegetable ghee, cooking oil and pulse *Moong *remained unchanged when compared to their prices from the previous week;

·The average ToT slightly decreased by 3.9% from the previous week.