Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 28 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 23rd April 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: the retail prices of essential staple cereals (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati) remained stable. Overall, the average retail price of wheat decreased slightly while price of wheat flour decreased negligibly. Whereas, the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase for live chicken, while negligible to slight decreases in prices were observed for pulses, eggs, vegetable ghee, cooking oil, and sugar compared to their prices from the previous week;