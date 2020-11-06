Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 27 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 22nd of October 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices for wheat increased slightly and for rice Irri-6 increased negligibly while the prices for wheat flour decreased slightly and for rice Basmati decreased negligibly from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered negligible increases for pulses (Mash, Masoor and Gram) and slight decreases for pulse Moong and live chicken along with negligible decreases for eggs and sugar while prices for vegetable ghee and cooking oil remained unchanged from the previous week;

• The average ToT slightly increased by 2.4% from the previous week.