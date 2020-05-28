Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 26 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 21 May 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken, which experienced a significant price hike across all monitored cities, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: the retail prices of essential staple cereals (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati) remained stable. Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased negligibly while the price of wheat flour increased slightly. Whereas, the average retail prices of both rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged across all cities, except Karachi where rice Basmati experienced a negligible price hike when compared to the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a significant increase in the price of live chicken, slight increase for pulse Moong and a negligible increase in the price of sugar, while slight decreases were observed in the prices of pulses (Masoor, Gram), and eggs when compared to their prices from the previous week;