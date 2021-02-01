Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 26 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 21 st of January 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased negligibly while the prices of wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for live chicken, vegetable ghee, cooking oil, pulses Moong and Gram along with negligible increases for pulses Masoor and Mash. Whereas, slight decreases were noted in the prices of eggs and sugar from the previous week;