Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 25 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 20th of August 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices slightly increased for wheat and rice Irri-6 while the prices of wheat flour and rice Basmati increased negligibly when compared to the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase in the price of live chicken and negligible increases in the prices of sugar and pulse Gram. Moreover, slight decreases were observed in the prices of eggs and pulse Moong along with negligible decreases in the prices of cooking oil, vegetable ghee, pulses Mash and Masoor when compared to their prices from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.1% from the previous week.