Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 24 November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 19th of November 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat, wheat flour and rice Irri-6 decreased negligibly while the price of rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase for eggs and a negligible increase for live chicken along with slight decreases for sugar and pulse Mash and negligible decreases for pulses (Moong, Gram, Masoor). Whereas, the prices of vegetable ghee and cooking oil remained unchanged from the previous week;