Pakistan
Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 23 March 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
- Weekly average retail prices update as of 18thof March2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices.
- Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat flour negligibly increased and the price for rice Basmati negligibly decreased, while the prices for wheat and rice *Irri-6 *remained unchangedfrom the previous week.
- Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereal foods registered negligible increases for pulse Mash, cooking oil, and vegetable ghee. Whereas, slight decreases were observed for live chicken and pulse Moong along with negligible decreases for eggs and Sugar, while the prices for pulses Gram and Masoor remained unchanged from the previous week.
- Terms-of-Trade: The average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.2% from the previous week.