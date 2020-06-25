Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 23 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 18 th of June 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour both increased slightly, while the price of rice Irri-6 remained unchanged the price of rice Basmati increased negligibly when compared to the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases in the prices of live chicken, eggs and pulse Masoor, while a slight decrease was observed in the price of pulse Moong compared to the previous week. Whereas, negligible decreases were noted in the prices of sugar and pulses (Mash, Gram) when compared to their prices from the previous week;