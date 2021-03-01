Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 23 February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 18 thof February 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken which experienced a more than slight increase, when compared to the previous week’s prices.

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for rice Irri-6 experienced a slight increase while negligible increases were noted in the prices of wheat and rice Basmati and a slight decrease in the price of wheat flour from the previous week.

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a more than slight increase for live chicken along with slight increases for pulses (Mash, Gram, Moong), eggs and vegetable ghee.

Whereas, negligible increases were noted for pulse Masoor and sugar along with no change in the price of cooking oil from the previous week.

• Terms-of-Trade: The average ToT slightly increased by 4.3% from the previous week.