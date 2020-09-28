Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 22 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 17 th of September 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices for wheat, wheat flour and rice Irri-6 negligibly increased while the price of rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for eggs, live chicken and pulse Moong. Whereas, negligible increases were noted for sugar, pulse Gram, pulse Masoor, cooking oil and vegetable ghee along with a negligible decrease in the price of pulse Mash when compared to the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.04% from the previous week.