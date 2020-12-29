Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 22 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 17 th of December 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and rice Irri-6 increased negligibly, the price of wheat flour decreased negligibly, while the price of rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase for eggs along with negligible increases for sugar and cooking oil. Whereas, a slight decrease was noted in the price of live chicken along with negligible decreases for pulses (Mash, Moong, Gram,

Masoor), while the price of vegetable ghee remained unchanged from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly increased by 0.2% from the previous week.