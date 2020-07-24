Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 21 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 16th of July 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased slightly while the price of wheat flour decreased more than slightly when compared to the previous week. The price of rice Basmati increased negligibly while the price of rice Irri-6 remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases in the prices of sugar, live chicken and eggs, while slight decreases were noted in the prices of pulses (Moong, Mash) and negligible decreases in the prices of pulses (Masoor, Gram), vegetable ghee and cooking oil when compared to their prices from the previous week;

• The average ToT more than slightly increased by 9.1% from the previous week.