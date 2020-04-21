Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 21 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 16th April 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: the retail prices of essential staple cereals (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati) remained stable. Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour slightly decreased. A slight increase was noted in the price of rice Irri-6 while price of rice Basmati remained unchanged compared to the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for pulses and live chicken, while significant price spikes were observed for pulse Mash, pulse Masoor, and live chicken in few cities compared to their prices from the previous week;

• The average ToT slightly increased by 2% compared to the previous week.