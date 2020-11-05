Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 20 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 15th of October 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken which experienced a significant increase, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat increased slightly while the prices of wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased negligibly from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a significant increase for live chicken and slight increases for eggs and sugar along with negligible increases for pulses (Mash, Masoor, Gram), cooking oil and vegetable ghee. Whereas, a negligible decrease was noted in the price of pulse Moong from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.3% from the previous week.