Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 2 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 25th of February 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices.

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat flour slightly increased while the price of wheat negligibly decreased and the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati both negligibly increased from the previous week.

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for live chicken, vegetable ghee and pulse Mash along with negligible increases for pulse Moong, pulse Masoor and eggs.

Whereas, negligible decreases were noted for pulse Gram and sugar along with no change in the price of cooking oil from the previous week.

• Terms-of-Trade: The average ToT slightly decreased by 1.2% from the previous week.