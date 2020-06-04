Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 2 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 28th May 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: the retail prices of essential staple cereals (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati) remained stable. Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour increased slightly. Whereas, the average retail price of rice Irri-6 remained unchanged the price of rice Basmati experienced a negligible price hike when compared to the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase in the price of eggs and negligible increases in the prices of pulses (Moong, Mash), chicken and sugar, while a slight decrease was observed in the price of pulse Gram and a negligible decrease in the price of pulse Masoor when compared to their prices from the previous week;