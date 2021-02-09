Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 2 February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

·Weekly average retail prices update as of 28th of January 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken which experienced a significant price increase, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

·Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased negligibly while the price of wheat flour decreased negligibly along with no change in the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati from the previous week;

·Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a significant increase for live chicken along with slight increases for vegetable ghee and cooking oil and a negligible increase for pulse Gram. Whereas, slight decreases were noted in the prices of eggs and sugar along with negligible decreases for pulses Moong and Mash while the price of pulse *Masoor *remained unchanged from the previous week;

·Terms-of-Trade: The average ToT negligibly increased by 0.01% from the previous week.