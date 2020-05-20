Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 19 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 14th May 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: the retail prices of essential staple cereals (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati) remained stable. Overall, the average retail price of wheat decreased negligibly while the price of wheat flour increased negligibly.

Whereas, the average retail prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati both increased slightly across several cities, except Sukkur where rice Basmati experienced a significant price hike, from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a negligible increase in the price of live chicken, slight decreases for pulses (Masoor, Gram, Mash) and negligible decreases in the prices of Pulse Moong, sugar, and eggs when compared to their prices from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly increased by 0.8% compared to the previous week.