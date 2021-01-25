Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 19 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 14th of January 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for eggs which experienced a significant price decrease, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased slightly while the price of wheat flour decreased negligibly together with negligible increases in the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for sugar, cooking oil, vegetable ghee and pulse Mash along with negligible increases for pulses Masoor, Moong and Gram. Whereas, a significant price decrease was noted for eggs and a slight decrease for live chicken from the previous week;

• Terms-of-Trade: The average ToT negligibly increased by 0.9% from the previous week.