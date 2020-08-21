Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 18 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 13th of August 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations except for a significant decrease in the price of live chicken when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat, wheat flour and rice Basmati increased negligibly while the price of rice Irri-6 decreased negligibly when compared to the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase in the price of sugar and a significant decrease in the price of live chicken. Moreover, slight decreases were observed in the prices of eggs and pulses Moong and Mash along with negligible decreases in the prices of pulses Gram and Masoor, vegetable ghee and cooking oil when compared to their prices from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.2% from the previous week.