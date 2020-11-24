Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 17 November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 12th of November 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for significant increase for live chicken, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat flour decreased slightly and the prices of wheat and rice Irri-6 decreased negligibly while the price of rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a significant increase for live chicken and a negligible increase for pulse Mash along with slight decreases for pulses Moong and Gram and negligible decreases for eggs and sugar, while the prices of vegetable ghee, cooking oil and pulses Masoor remained unchanged from the previous week;

• The average ToT slightly increased by 1% from the previous week.