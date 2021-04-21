Pakistan
Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 16 March 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
- Weekly average retail prices update as of 11thof March 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for eggs which experienced a significant price increase, when compared to the previous week’s prices.
- Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices for wheat, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati negligibly increased while the price for wheat flour slightly increased from the previous week.
- Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a significant increase for eggs and a slight increase for sugar. Whereas, negligible increases were noted in the prices of pulses (Mash, Moong, and Gram), no changes in the prices of pulse Masoor, cooking oil and vegetable ghee together with a slight decrease in the price of live chicken from the previous week.
- Terms-of-Trade: The average ToT slightly decreased by 1.4% from the previous week.