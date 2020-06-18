Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 16 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 11th of June 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken which experienced a significant price decrease when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour both increased slightly, while the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase in the price of eggs and a negligible increase in the price of pulse Mash, while a significant decrease was observed in the price of live chicken and a slight decrease in the price of pulse Masoor when compared to the previous week. Whereas negligible decreases were noted in the prices of pulses (Gram, Moong) and sugar when compared to their prices from the previous week;