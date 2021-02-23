Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 16 February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 11thof February 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices.

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and rice Irri-6 increased negligibly while the prices of wheat flour and rice Basmati increased slightly from the previous week.

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for eggs, live chicken, sugar, cooking oil and pulse Gram along with negligible increases for pulses Moong and Mash. Whereas, the prices of pulse Masoor and vegetable ghee remained unchanged from the previous week.