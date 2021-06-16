Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 15 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 10th of June 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible fluctuations, except for live chicken which experienced a significant decrease, when compared to the previous week’s prices. Whereas, one-year comparisons indicated negligible, slight, and significant price fluctuations.

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat increased negligibly while the price of wheat flour decreased negligibly from the previous week. Moreover, the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged when compared to the previous week.

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereal foods registered negligible increases in the prices of eggs and pulse Masoor. On the other hand, a significant decrease was noted in the price of live chicken along with negligible decreases for pulses (Moong, Gram, Mash) and Sugar, while the prices of cooking oil and vegetable ghee remained unchanged when compared to the previous week.