Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 15 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 10th of December 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour decreased negligibly, the price of rice Irri-6 increased slightly while the price of rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for eggs and vegetable ghee along with a negligible increase for cooking oil. Whereas, slight decreases in prices were noted for sugar and pulse Masoor along with negligible decreases for pulses (Mash,

Moong) and live chicken while price of pulse Gram remained unchanged from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly increased by 0.6% from the previous week.