Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 14 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 9 th of July 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased negligibly while the price of wheat flour decreased negligibly when compared to the previous week. The price of rice Basmati increased negligibly while the price of rice Irri-6 remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases in the prices of eggs, sugar and live chicken, while a negligible increase was noted in the price of pulse Gram. There were slight decreases in the prices of pulses (Moong, Masoor), while negligible decreases were noted in the prices of pulse Mash, cooking oil and vegetable ghee when compared to their prices from the previous week;

• The average ToT negligibly increased by 0.5% from the previous week