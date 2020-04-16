Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 14 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 9 th April 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: the retail prices of essential staple cereals (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati) remained stable. Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour slightly decreased. A negligible increase was noted in the price of rice Irri-6 while price of rice Basmati remained unchanged compared to previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for pulses and live chicken, while significant price spikes were observed for pulse Masoor and Moong in some cities compared to their prices from previous week;

• The average ToT slightly increased by 3% compared to the previous week.