Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 12 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

·Weekly average retail prices update as of 7th of January 2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken which experienced a significant price decrease, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

·Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased slightly while the price of wheat flour decreased slightly together with a negligible increase in the price of rice Irri-6 and no change in the price of rice Basmati from the previous week;

·Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for sugar, pulse Moong, cooking oil, vegetable ghee and pulse Mash along with a negligible increase for pulse Gram. Whereas, a significant price decrease was noted for live chicken and a slight decrease for eggs while the price of pulse Masoor remained unchangedfrom the previous week;

·Terms-of-Trade: The average ToT slightly increased by 3.3% from the previous week.