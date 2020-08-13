Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 11 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 6 th of August 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased slightly while the price of wheat flour decreased slightly when compared to the previous week. The prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase in the price of sugar and a negligible increase in the price of eggs. Moreover, a more than slight decrease was observed in the price of live chicken along with negligible decreases in the prices of pulses Gram and Mash, while the prices of vegetable ghee, cooking oil, pulses Moong and Masoor remained unchanged when compared to their prices from the previous week;

• The average ToT slightly increased by 1.4% from the previous week.