Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 10 November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Weekly average retail prices update as of 5 th of November 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for more than slight increase for live chicken, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

• Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat, wheat flour and rice Basmati decreased slightly while the price of rice Irri-6 decreased negligibly from the previous week;

• Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a more than slight increase for live chicken and a negligible increase for pulse Mash along with negligible decreases for sugar, pulse Moong and eggs, while the prices of vegetable ghee, cooking oil, pulses Masoor and Gram remained unchanged from the previous week;

• The average ToT slightly increased by 3.3% from the previous week.