Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 1 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 27 th of August 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for rice Irri-6 negligibly increased and the prices of wheat and wheat flour negligibly decreased, while the price of rice Basmati remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered negligible increases in the prices of pulse Masoor, cooking oil and eggs. Whereas, slight decreases were observed in the prices of live chicken, pulse Moong and sugar along with a negligible decrease in the price of pulse Gram, while the prices of vegetable ghee and pulse Mash remained unchanged when compared to their prices from the previous week;