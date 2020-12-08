Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 1 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 26th of November 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for a more than slight decrease for live chicken, when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour decreased negligibly while the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged from the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a slight increase for eggs and a more than slight decrease for live chicken along with a slight decrease for sugar. Whereas, negligible decreases were noted for pulses (Moong, Gram, Masoor and Mash) while the prices of vegetable ghee and cooking oil remained unchanged from the previous week;