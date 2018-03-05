05 Mar 2018

Pakistan: Voluntary Repatriation of Afghans from Pakistan, April - August 2017 | Update

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (577.33 KB)

Total Number of Afghans facilitated for voluntary repatriation process in 2017: 48,267

Overview of Voluntary Repatriation from Pakistan to Afghanistan

UNHCR facilitates the Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan refugees as part of its mandate to provide comprehensive durable solutions.

UNHCR Pakistan operates two Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRC) in Quetta and Peshawar. Families who want to repatriate are de-registered at the VRC, and their Proof of Registration (PoR) card, is cut in the corner. A PoR card is an identity card for Afghan refugees that grants their temporary legal stay in Pakistan and protection against refoulement. Returnees receive a cash grant of approximately 200 USD per family member once they have reached one of the three UNHCR Encashment Centres in Afghanistan. UNHCR facilitated Voluntary Repatriation recommenced on 3 April after a four month winter break.

In 2016, a scheduling system for returnee families from VRC Chamkani (Peshawar) was established. All returnee families must now provide a scheduled date for their return. From April to August 2017, 11,611 families were scheduled for return in KP. While, 9,525 families (82%) presented at the VRCs for their departure to Afghanistan with UNHCR’s assistance. There is a slight increase (2%) has been observed compared to previous months for the scheduled number of families as majority have received their modified PoR card during the reporting period.

In August 2017, 4,904 refugees repatriated to Afghanistan, consisting of 1,179 families. The vast majority of returns during the month were from KP (65%), followed by Balochistan (25%) and Punjab (6%) provinces. The returns in August 2017 saw a considerable decrease (45%) compared to July 2017, during which 8,987 individuals repatriated while, 4,904 individuals repatriated in the month of August 2017. The decrease may be attributed to Eid celebrations during the month

