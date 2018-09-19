Pakistan: Voluntary Repatriation of Afghans from Pakistan | As of 31st of August, 2018

Overview of Voluntary Repatriation from Pakistan to Afghanistan

UNHCR facilitates the Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan refugees as part of its mandate to provide durable solutions. UNHCR’s Voluntary repatriation program begins in March and ends in November every year.

UNHCR Pakistan operates two Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRC) in QuettaBalochistan and Nowshera-KPK. Families who want to repatriate are de-registered at the VRC and their Proof of Registration (PoR) card is cut in the corner. A PoR card is an identity card for Afghan refugees that grants their temporary legal stay in Pakistan and protection against refoulement. Returnees receive a cash grant of approximately 200 USD per family member once they have reached one of the three UNHCR Encashment Centres in Afghanistan.

A scheduling system for returnee families from VRC Azakhel—KPK was established in 2016, as a result all returnee families have to obtain a scheduled date for their return. This year a total of 1,757 families were scheduled for return in KP by the end of August 2018. However, 1,472 families (84%) presented themselves at the VRCs for their departure to Afghanistan.

The voluntary repatriation trend in 2018 is generally low compared to previous years. This is primarily due to the ongoing security situation in Afghanistan. Strict border entry requirements was stated as a major push factor for return during August. Main areas of return are Kabul and Nangarhar provinces.

Since 2002, 4,370,940 Afghan refugees have repatriated from Pakistan with UNHCR’s assistance (detailed in the graph above). The number of refugees repatriating to Afghanistan has fluctuated over the years, from around 450,000 in 2005 to 58,211 in 2015. A significant increase on the number of voluntary repatriation was observed in 2016 with over 381,275 returns.